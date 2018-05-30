Ireland Baldwin Is Now A Guess Model?

May 30th, 2018

Ireland Baldwin

We live in a crazy world when Ireland Baldwin is a Guess model. Sure she is tall, has big boobs and not ugly, but she is by no means a model. Now I know Guess usually gets bodacious chikitas for their print ads, but Ireland Baldwin? I can name you 100 girls who would be a better choice. Guess, call me.

         
