Elle Fanning In A Weird Photoshoot For Vanity Fair

June 1st, 2018

Elle Fanning

I have no clue what this weird Vanity Fair shoot was trying to accomplish. They did forget to whiten Elle Fanning‘s teeth. I’m not sure how that got by the editor, but someone needs to get fired for that. You’d think with all the whitening products being advertised on Instagram, Elle would have gotten a few samples. Anyway, she is still cute, so that’s good.

