Emily Ratajkowski Shouldn’t Speak!

OMG! Here is Emily Ratajkowski trying to explain to us health care and man does she get ugly when she speaks. Little Tuna was majorly turned off! Anyway, this is a political video and since I hate politics I recommend you watch this with the sound off. I’m sure this video will make many of you happy and many of you pissed off. So I apologize for sharing it with you. However, she is in a swimsuit.