As you know Elsa Hosk is amazing. I have said it many times and still feel she is the best model in the game. There is no one even close to her. Also, by me saying this I know for a fact, the higher ups are listening because I’ve been doing this for 13 years and that makes me a master when it comes to picking out hotties. That being said, it’s time for Tuna to get paid! Someone start a GoFundMe page!