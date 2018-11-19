Nicole Scherzinger Gets Hotter As She Ages

November 19th, 2018

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger is 40 years old now and man she is the rare few that get hotter as she ages. I don’t know if it’s good genes or good docs, but whatever it is she’s amazing. I’m hoping for a Pussycat Doll reunion because they gave Little Tuna a good workout.

         
Nicole Scherzinger Nicole Scherzinger      