Eugenie Bouchard Does Tennis Good

November 19th, 2018

Even though Eugenie Bouchard is no Anna Kournikova or Maria Sharapova, she is pretty damn hot in terms of tennis stars. Also, she likes to entertain on Instagram which I admire! Why be the best tennis player in the world, when you can easily flaunt your body on Instagram and get beverage sponsorships. Smart move!

         
