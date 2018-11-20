Elizabeth Hurley Keeps Working Hard!
November 20th, 2018
I love the fact that Elizabeth Hurley is now an Instagram model! Usually broads her age are at home watching soaps, shoving chips down their throats. However, Liz will have none of that. Instead she is taking pictures of herself in little bikinis and hanging onto her youth by a thread.
Brit is popping out!
