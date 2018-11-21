Jordyn Jones Is Alexis Ren 2.0
November 21st, 2018
Jordyn Jones is working hard at being Alexis Ren 2.0 and at 18 years old she’s doing a pretty solid job at it. I still think she needs a little more practice but in due time I feel that she will take the Instagram world by storm.
