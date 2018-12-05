Elizabeth Hurley Is 53 And An Instagram Model

December 5th, 2018

Elizabeth Hurley

I think Elizabeth Hurley is one fun and hot old bag of chips. How many 53-year-old women do you know go on Instagram in a bikini and flaunt their bodies like she does? None! I’m just so impressed by the way she looks. I kinda feel bad for her kids for having a mom that everyone wants to bang. It must be an interesting household.

         
