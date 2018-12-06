Ariana Grande Is Woman Of The Year

December 6th, 2018

Adriana Lima

Besides the fact that Ariana Grande sometimes looks 15, she is Billboard Magazine’s “Woman Of The Year”. Not sure how she got that considering there are many other chicks out there way more deserving of this title. I find it funny they chose a pop singer and not someone who is really making an impact on society. Crazy world we live in.

         
