Lais Ribeiro Is Hard At Work And Doesn’t Sleep

December 6th, 2018

Lais Ribeiro

I don’t really know too much about Lais Ribeiro other than she is super hot and one of Victoria’s Secret’s top models. Here is a little mix from her Instagram to remind you that she is beautiful. I love the pic where she says “It’s time to work, what sleep?”. Funniest thing I’ve read all year.

         
