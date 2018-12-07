Adriana Lima Is Done!
December 7th, 2018
I believe Adriana Lima is retiring and no longer will be taking part in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is no big deal cause their ratings suck and no one watches it anymore. This should be very concerning for them and I expect them to be out of business in a few years. On the bright side, Adriana is rich and she made her money so don’t feel bad for her.
