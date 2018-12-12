Dua Lipa Is Too Hot To Sing

December 12th, 2018

Dua Lipa

Here is singer Dua Lipa, who I believe is more suited to be a model because she’s so damn hot, doing her Instagram game. I’m starting to be a huge fan of her and think that if she keeps this up, she may be a big deal one day. HA! Just kidding, I know she has some major hit songs, I just can’t believe she’s a singer. Definitely way too pretty.

         
Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Dua Lipa