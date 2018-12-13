Sarah Hyland Keeps Working On Her Fitness

December 13th, 2018

Sarah Hyland

I love how Sarah Hyland is working out non-stop all the time. She looks like she is 5 foot nothing and 90lbs. You could probably play horsey with her easily. Anyway, good for her, but girl needs to relax a tad. There is only so fit you can get at that size without becoming a bodybuilder.

» view all 11 photos

         
Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland