Hailee Steinfeld Is Cutie But Can She Sing?

December 18th, 2018

Hailee Steinfeld

So I believe that Hailee Steinfeld is in the new Bumble Bee movie and also sings a song for it. Here she is performing it on the Voice and it is one boring tune. I don’t even think she is singing. If she is, it’s under a main track. Who knows? Anyway, good thing she is cute because her music needs better songwriting. This just doesn’t cut it.

         
