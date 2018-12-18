Bella Hadid Is Modeling!

I’m not quite sure what this shoot is for, but you’ve got Instagram model Bella Hadid doing her usual face pose and showing off her overly skinny body. I know a few months back people were saying that she was to thin and bony, but I didn’t mind it so much. What I don’t like is that she is now a top model who only does one pose. Yes, modelling requires no talent, but couldn’t Bella at least make an effort?