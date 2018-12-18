Halsey Is Pink

December 18th, 2018

Halsey

Pink called and she wants her look back! I can’t help it, every time I look at Halsey I see Pink. Girl needs to change up her style and grow her hair out because unless you can sing better than Pink, you best not look like her. And Halsey I can guarantee you doesn’t sing as well. Still kinda hot, but she needs her own style.

         
