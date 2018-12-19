Andrea Ricci Is Someone You Should Listen To
December 19th, 2018
As you guys know I can’t stand the music on the radio. Call me old-fashioned, but it all sounds the same. However, every once in a while someone comes along and impresses me. Meet Andrea Ricci. I came across this tune on YouTube, and I can’t stop listening to it. How she’s not a massive star I don’t know, but I bet in the upcoming months people will forget all about Ariana Grande, Rita Ora, Selena Gomez, Halsey and finally appreciate real music again. That’s right! No samples, no auto-tune, just great singing/songwriting and real instruments. Remember, you saw her here first!
