Porn Star Kim Kardashian Takes A Selfie

December 20th, 2018

Kim Kardashian

Porn star Kim Kardashian posted this selfie on her Instagram and as I’ve mentioned before, there are millions of chicks that now look exactly like her doing the same. I don’t get why anyone would want to look like a cat with a big fake booty. It’s insanity! Clearly, we need help centers around the world to help rehabilitate these individuals. Anyway, let’s move on…

         
