Bella Thorne Is Getting Us In Xmas Spirit
December 20th, 2018
So Christmas is just around the corner and I what better way to get into the Xmas spirit than checking out one of my fave babes of 2018. Yes, I know Bella Thorne and her hairy armpits is a major turnoff, but if you can get past those stringy sweaty strands, she was the most fun Instagram star of 2018. Even if you hate her, you know you’d have a good time for at least one night with her. Then you’d prob go crazy!
