Julianne Hough Works Her Gram

December 21st, 2018

Julianne Hough

Like Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough went from being a TV star on Dancing With The Stars to an Instagram model. She is pretty solid at it. Not my favorite chick to follow, but every once in a while she posts something that Little Tuna can appreciate. Anyway, this is not her best work, but it’s better than a kick in the nuts.



         
