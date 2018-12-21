Madison Beer Is A Recording Artist

As I said a few days ago, the music scene is garbage. Every artist sounds the same and most do not use real instruments. I didn’t know this, but Madison Beer has a music video out and it’s not good at all. Can you say “autotune”? I don’t know why they keep using this effect, but I guess Cher is to blame for it. It’s a good thing that Madison is hot, but if you want to hear real talent this is where it’s at. Best song I’ve heard from a female artist in months!