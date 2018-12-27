Emily Ratajkowski Is Pure Goodness

December 27th, 2018

Emily Ratajkowski

As I’ve said before Emily Ratajkowski is the “Queen of Instagram”. If someone made a top 100 list of Instagram hotties and Emily wasn’t #1, you couldn’t take the list seriously. Sure, she may not be the the prettiest, but the girl works the gram better than anyone and has influenced a millions of girls to emulate her. She is what i call a real “Influencer”.

         
