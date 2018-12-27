Victoria Justice And her Hot Sister Do Xmas

December 27th, 2018

Victoria Justice

What would Christmas have been if the two hottest sisters in showbiz didn’t pose together for Instagram pics? As you know, I’ve always thought that Victoria Justice was one of the best in Hollywood. And yes, I’ve complained she doesn’t sex it up enough, but her sister does so that makes up for it. Damn, they are a hot pair!

         
