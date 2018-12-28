Bella Thorne’s Funny Fail

December 28th, 2018

Bella Thorne

Just yesterday, I said I can’t stand when Bella Thorne talks and here I found a video of her doing that. I believe she is orating her song Pussy Mine that she released not long ago. How edgy! Anyway, it’s not funny, the song sucks and her friend is nothing to write home about. Bella can do better.

         
Bella Thorne Bella Thorne  
Bella Thorne Bella Thorne  
Bella Thorne Bella Thorne  
Bella Thorne Bella Thorne  
Bella Thorne Bella Thorne  