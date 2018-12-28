Kristin Cavallari Has Still Got It

December 28th, 2018

Kristin Cavallari

I know that Kristin Cavallari career is over and many of you who come to the site probably have no clue who she is, but now she is an aging Instagram model with 3 million followers. That is a lot people, however if this was 2010, that number would probably be double. Anyway, she’s done with, but she looks pretty solid for an older bird. Enjoy.

         
Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari      