Nina Agdal Is Hard At Work

December 28th, 2018

Nina Agdal

I have no clue what happened to Nina Agdal‘s career. Not long ago she was the biggest name in swimsuit modeling. I believe she was on the cover of SI. Now not much! Did she piss off the wrong people? Anyway, she’s still pretty hot and I think SI needs to put her back in, even if no one reads it anymore because they put fat people in it. Sorry, but it’s true.


         
Nina Agdal Nina Agdal Nina Agdal Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal Nina Agdal Nina Agdal    