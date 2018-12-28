Nina Agdal Is Hard At Work
December 28th, 2018
I have no clue what happened to Nina Agdal‘s career. Not long ago she was the biggest name in swimsuit modeling. I believe she was on the cover of SI. Now not much! Did she piss off the wrong people? Anyway, she’s still pretty hot and I think SI needs to put her back in, even if no one reads it anymore because they put fat people in it. Sorry, but it’s true.
