Britney Spears Is Jacked

December 31st, 2018

Britney Spears

I’m a fan of Britney Spears. I like how she keeps in shape and manages to stay somewhat relevant after all these years. However, this commercial for her perfume is odd. She looks too jacked up. Her shoulders are like a linebacker. She needs to quit the weights and stick to girly exercises.

         
