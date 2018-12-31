Britney Spears Is Jacked
December 31st, 2018
I’m a fan of Britney Spears. I like how she keeps in shape and manages to stay somewhat relevant after all these years. However, this commercial for her perfume is odd. She looks too jacked up. Her shoulders are like a linebacker. She needs to quit the weights and stick to girly exercises.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!