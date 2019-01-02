Lily-Rose Depp In A Bikini For The New Year

January 2nd, 2019

Lily Rose Depp

So here is a 2019 prediction: Lily-Rose Depp will work her Instagram better than most. Now that her dad is in the crapper, girl is going to prove that she can make it on her own without her parents. Sure she already has a few million followers on Instagram, but that is nothing. Real celebs have 20 million or more. Let’s see what she can do!

         
