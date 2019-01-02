Madison Beer Is Too Hot For Hollywood

I’m still not sure what Madison Beer‘s specialty is considering her music is crap, I’ve never seen her in a movie or TV show, but she friggin’ hot! Also, she’s even better blond and I’m loving the tongue action! Unfortunately, I think she suffers from the Megan Fox “too hot” syndrome and because of that she can never be taken seriously as a musician or actress. Anyway, don’t worry, she’ll be OK.





