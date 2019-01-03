Taylor Swift Does Ariel!

January 3rd, 2019

Taylor Swift

It appears that Taylor Swift mixed up Halloween with New Year’s Eve because here she is dressed up as Ariel from Disney. As you can see her friends who are probably ecstatic to be part of her entourage are in costumes as well. Anyway, it looks like a good time, but I personally like her crotch humping in the GIFs below.


         
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift  
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift  